Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $409,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18,449.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.70. The stock had a trading volume of 135,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,736. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average is $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.92, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.