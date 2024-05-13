AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. 291,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

