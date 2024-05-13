TD Securities Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$90.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

TSE CCL.B traded up C$2.15 on Friday, hitting C$72.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Insiders have sold 296,174 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,661 over the last 90 days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.