Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.18. 75,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.5796652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

