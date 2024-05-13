TD Securities Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.68. 4,270,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

