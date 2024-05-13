NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.65. 109,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

