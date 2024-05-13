Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.61 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $573.33 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

