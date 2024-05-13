Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $51.23. 337,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,707. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 126.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 585,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,661,000 after buying an additional 527,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

