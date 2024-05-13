BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.23. 37,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.43.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

