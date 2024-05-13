BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

