BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MIY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

