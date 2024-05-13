MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.08 during midday trading on Monday. 3,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,015. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.