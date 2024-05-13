Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.86. 28,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,445. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.