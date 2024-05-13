Mizuho Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $59.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 150,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,566,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after purchasing an additional 121,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

