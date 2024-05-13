Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

KD traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 971,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,839. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

