Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $298.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

