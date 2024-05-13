Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 1,487,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

