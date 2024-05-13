Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

