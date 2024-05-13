NBC Securities Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $53.32. 2,348,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,533. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.