Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target to $63.00

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. 70,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.