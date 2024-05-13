Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.83. The company had a trading volume of 333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,287. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day moving average of $252.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.