Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,988. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

