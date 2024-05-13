Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,534 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

