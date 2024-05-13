Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. 1,341,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

