Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 877,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $9,017,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,587,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 261,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.07. 62,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

