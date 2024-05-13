Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.42.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,296,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,591,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,867,267 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.