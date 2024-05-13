Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,501 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. CWM LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 346,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.