Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

TARS traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

