NBC Securities Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $61.30. 2,729,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,882. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

