Mizuho Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $156.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

EOG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.57. 703,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

