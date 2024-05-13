JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $70.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 94,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,942,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 55.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.