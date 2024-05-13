Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $20.68. 347,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

