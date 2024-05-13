Insider Selling: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 10,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$13,800.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE PRQ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$173.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.20. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.81.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$26.75 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 46.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.0700051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRQ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading

