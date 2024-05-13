BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,734 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $40,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,840,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,428,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after buying an additional 165,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $74.83. 166,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

