AGF Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,304,000. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.04. 14,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $261.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

