The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 354,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. 676,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

