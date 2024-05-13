AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 151,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 32.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. 1,192,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

