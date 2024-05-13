AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.48. 149,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $297.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

