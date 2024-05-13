AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Equifax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.20. 85,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

