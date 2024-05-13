Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.98. 9,170,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,308,578. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average of $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $247.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

