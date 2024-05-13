Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 95,381 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,381 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

KAPR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 19,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

