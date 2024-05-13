AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in TFI International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,316. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

