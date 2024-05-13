AGF Management Ltd. Buys 45,323 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $56.17. 384,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,085. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

