General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 377.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,490,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,187,000 after purchasing an additional 871,535 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.53. 2,357,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

