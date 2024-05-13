AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

VRTX stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.45. 181,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,046. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

