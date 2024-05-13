AGF Management Ltd. Buys 261 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 188.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 61,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $97.13. 16,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

