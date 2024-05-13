Craig Hallum Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $15.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 28,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 14,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

