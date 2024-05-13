Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.41. 124,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,551 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

