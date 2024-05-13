Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.36.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 240,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,848. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

