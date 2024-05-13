Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

RVNC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 660,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

